Dog owners are being warned to keep a close eye on what their dogs are eating over Easter.

It comes as RSPCA Cymru has issued a warning about the danger of 'human foods' to dogs: from the well-known dangers, such as chocolate, to the less well-known, such as grapes, raisins, sultanas and currants.

As many people are set to indulge in Easter eggs, chocolate and hot cross buns over the Easter bank holiday, dog owners are being asked to be aware of the risks of their dogs ingesting the same treats.Animal welfare expert Dr Jane Tyson said: “We all know that our dogs can sometimes beg for food but if you give in and feed your dog human foods like chocolate, you risk poisoning your dog.

Chocolate ingestion can result in significant illness for dogs Credit: PA

"Other human foods like hot cross buns are also a danger to our pets, so if you want your dog to share in a treat with you this Easter, please stick to specially made dog treats."

RSPCA Cymru said grapes, raisins, sultanas and currants are all toxic to dogs in any quantity, and cooking or baking them won't reduce the risk.

Dr Tyson also added that dog owners should act as soon as possible if they suspect their dog may have ingested something that they shouldn't have.

She added: "If you are worried your pet may have eaten something they shouldn’t have, remove them from the source of the poison and contact your vet immediately for advice.

“Never watch and wait in any case of suspected poisoning. The effects can take hold quickly, so knowing the symptoms and how to respond to them can be the difference between life and death."