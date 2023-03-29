A delivery driver is fighting for his life after his own van was stolen and collided with him, dragging him until the van stopped outside a school in Cardiff, police say.

Police confirmed a man, 39, has been arrested in connection with the incident and the van has been seized.

The victim, 54, was delivering parcels in nearby Laytonia Avenue when his van was stolen, South Wales Police say.

A spokesperson for the force said: "It is believed the van collided with the owner who has then been carried by the vehicle for a considerable distance until it came to a halt on North Road."

South Wales Police described it as a "shocking incident." Credit: Matthew Horwood.

The delivery van came to a stop outside Cathays High School.

Drivers were asked to take alternative routes as the road was shut for several hours and reopened at around 9.30pm.

The victim is in University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, where he remains in a critical condition, police confirmed on Wednesday (March 29).

A white van has been seized for examination from the scene by specialist recovery.

Police want to hear from anyone who saw or has footage of a white Renault van being driven in the area of Laytonia Avenue and North Road. Credit: Matthew Horwood.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Powell from South Wales Police said emergency services were called at 12.49pm on Tuesday, March 28.

Police received a report of a "driver failing to stop at a road traffic collision on North Road, Cardiff.

Officers have confirmed that the van was "a delivery vehicle stolen from nearby Laytonia Avenue while the victim was delivering parcels in the street."

DCI Powell said: "This is a shocking incident, and our thoughts are with the victim’s family who continue to be supported by specialist officers.”

"House to house and CCTV enquiries are continuing. I would like to thank everyone who stopped to try to help the victim, and those who have contacted us so far with crucial information."

DCI Powell added that "while one man has been arrested, we are still very much appealing for information and witnesses."

“In particular, we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed or has footage of a white Renault Trafic van being driven in the area of Laytonia Avenue and North Road between 12.45pm and 12.50pm."

Witnesses or anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 quoting occurrence 2300099389.

