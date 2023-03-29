A man has been arrested after a car hit a boy, 13, during the end of the school day in Cardiff.

The victim has been seriously injured, according to police.

It happened at around 3.30pm in De Clare Drive, Radyr, yesterday (Tuesday 28 March).

The 13-year-old remains at the University Hospital of Wales in the city.

Police say a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and he has since been released under investigation.

In a statement, South Wales Police said: "A blue Vauxhall Corsa was in collision with a 13-year-old boy who remains in hospital."

Anyone who may have witnessed what happened is urged to call police on 101, quoting 2300099640.

