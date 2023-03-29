A man has been found guilty of murdering a pensioner after she mistook his house for a B&B.

David Redfern, 46 and from Barmouth in Gwynedd, "kicked and stamped" on Margaret Barnes after he found the 71-year-old in one of his beds.

Redfern, a bank IT worker, refused to call an ambulance as Mrs Barnes lay dying outside his five-storey townhouse in July 2022. He had denied murder or manslaughter.

Opening the case, prosecuting KC Michael Jones described him as a "21-stone 6ft1 bully with anger issues".

Redfern was found guilty of murdering a pensioner who mistook his seaside house for a B&B. Credit: Google Maps

The court heard how Redfern dragged Mrs Barnes, a retired factory worker from Birmingham, downstairs by her ankles after finding her in his bed.

Mr Jones said Redfern had launched an "utterly gratuitous" late-night attack on 5ft5 and seven-and-a-half stone pensioner, which a Home Office pathologist Dr Brian Rodgers said caused "deep tearing" of her liver, broken ribs and internal bleeding.

Redfern was found guilty at Caernarfon Crown Court on March 29.

Adjourning sentencing until March 31, Mr Justice Bourne told Redfern: "You are remanded in custody. You have been advised what the sentencing decision will be."