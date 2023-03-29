Plans for a new National Park in Wales has divided opinion in local communities.

The Welsh Government has promised a new National Park for North East Wales around the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley.

Some locals see it as a once in a lifetime opportunity for investment and tourism but others fear the potential impact on house prices and parking.

Analysis by ITV Wales Correspondent Carole Green

They were created in the 1950s, a vision for post war Britain and a home fit for heroes.

Wales has three glorious National Parks: the rugged mountains of Eryri Snowdonia in the North West, the UK's only coastal National Park in Pembrokeshire and the Brecon Beacons towards the South. Together, they cover 20% of our country.

Now the Welsh Government is promising a new National Park for North East Wales. The precise boundaries are under discussion, but it will be centred around the Area Of Outstanding Natural Beauty of the Clwydian Range and the Dee Valley.

The planned National Park will be centred around the Area Of Outstanding Natural Beauty of the Clwydian Range and the Dee Valley. Credit: ITV News

It is an area stretching from the Vale of Llangollen in the South, towards Prestatyn in the North cutting across the three counties of Wrexham, Flintshire and Denbighshire.

The rolling hills are dotted with Iron Age hill forts whilst the valleys below are largely intensively farmed under grass for sheep, beef and dairy.

So what might be the benefits of a new designation?

What are the National Park pros?

Supporters say it is a once in a lifetime opportunity. They estimate it would bring in at least 1.5 million visitors a year, boosting the local economy and providing opportunities for youngsters to build a life locally.

Caravan park owner Gaynor Evans is getting ready to reopen for the season at the Ty 'n Yr Eithin site near Denbigh.

As she cleans the glamping pods beneath the Clwydian Range, she tells me a new national park would put North East Wales on the map. Her customers come from Liverpool, Manchester and Stoke on Trent and says they want a country not a coastal break.

Dairy farmer, Rhys Hughes, agrees with Gaynor and believes the change could be a positive one.

His roadside farm between the market towns of Ruthin and Denbigh has diversified into a milk bar, ice cream and coffee pitstop.

On a sunny March morning there was a steady stream of customers both local and visitors stopping by for fresh farm milk and local produce.

What are the National Park cons?

There are also local communities that have questions. There are worries how more visitors with extra buying power could impact house prices.

Some point to the traffic queues and parking chaos in Eryri, the Snowdonia National Park, and want lessons to be learned before any designation or problems arise.

Farmer David Williams runs a 300 head dairy herd near Mold and he can see Moel Famau from his farm yard.

David can see the opportunities for extra footfall to his sideline business. However when he looks West to the Snowdonia National Park, he is worried about the impact on house prices in his home patch too, especially for first time buyers.

"We've seen the traffic and the house prices going up, we can see the troubles, but we can see the positives too with the businesses there doing well," he said.

David is also the county chair of the National Farmers Union and says some farmers are worried about extra regulations and tighter planning restrictions:

Cadi Hâf Newell-Jones stops by Llwyn Banc Dairy for an ice cream for her daughter. She used to live in the Snowdonia National Park and knows how vital tourists are to bring in income.

She's trying to get on the housing ladder though and fears a new national park will mean more second homes and Air BnBs and less affordable housing available for locals: "I do think it's important to bring in tourists to help the local businesses but it can spoil it for the locals.

"Sometimes it can get overcrowded and it's difficult for young people to buy their own homes."

Other talking points

North East Wales is important in language terms too. Many rural inland farming communities are naturally Welsh speaking.

There are concerns how a national park and more visitors could impact the linguistic balance. Although more work could mean more opportunities to stay local, strengthening the language.

Then there's the environment. It's the job of a national park to protect the environment and enhance biodiversity.

It can be a tricky balance to achieve whilst also pursuing greater visitor numbers. In a climate and nature emergency declared by the Welsh Government, these are the difficult questions it will need to answer.

The Welsh Government has said work is progressing well to take forward the project. It has also provided additional funding to complete the necessary prep work and will now engage with key stakeholders to meet legal tests for designation.