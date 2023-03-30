The land and sea search for a missing man in the Pembroke Dock area has been scaled back by police.

Jai, 40, has been missing for 10 days.

Police say there was a spotting of Jai and his car, a silver Honda Civic, on the morning of Monday 20 March.

Specialist search teams, marine unit, specialist sonar, drones, dog unit, diving team, police helicopter and coastguard have all been involved with the search.

Police say Jai's family has been told that the search is being scaled back.

Officers are also urging people, if they are out searching for Jai, "not to put themselves in danger, particularly near the River Cleddau".

Anyone with more information is being asked to contact Dyfed Powys Police on 101 and quote DP-20230320-296.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...