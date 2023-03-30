A second man has been arrested in connection with an alleged hit-and-run which has left a delivery driver in a critical condition.

It happened on Tuesday afternoon on North Road in Cardiff and involved a delivery driver who was out delivering parcels in Laytonia Avenue.

The victim, 54, has been left fighting for his life at the University Hospital of Wales in the city.

A man, 31, from Llanrumney, has been arrested and is in custody.

Police seized a white van that was stolen and was being used for delivering parcels. Credit: Matthew Horwood.

No further action is being taken after a man, 39, from Grangetown was arrested on Tuesday night. He has since been released without charge.

Police said the victim’s family has been left "devastated" and are being "supported while they remain by his bedside".

People who came to the aid of the man, who police say was trapped underneath the vehicle, have been thanked by police.

A white van has been seized for examination from the scene by specialist recovery.

“This latest arrest is a significant development in the investigation, and we would again like to thank those who have contacted us with crucial information," said Detective Chief Inspector, Matt Powell.

Detectives are still looking at CCTV footage and are doing house to house enquiries.

Anyone with information is being urged to call police on 101 quoting occurrence 2300099389.