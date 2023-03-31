A delivery driver was dragged almost half a mile down a road whilst trapped under his own van when he tried to stop it being stolen, a court has heard.

Mark Lang, 54, is in a critical condition in hospital after he tried to stop his van being allegedly stolen when he was hit and then dragged for 800 yards through a busy Cardiff road.

Christopher Elgifari, 31, of Aberdare has been charged with attempted murder and appeared at Cardiff Magistrates court on Friday.

Mr Lang is believed to have been delivering parcels in Laytonia Avenue in Cathays, Cardiff, before the incident.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Wednesday Credit: Matthew Horwood

The 54-year-old is said to have been hit by his white van, which was then allegedly stolen.

He became trapped underneath the vehicle before it came to a stop on the main North Road leading into the centre of the Welsh capital.

South Wales Police were called to the Cathays area of Cardiff on Tuesday afternoon. Emergency services took Mr Lang to the University Hospital of Wales in Heath where he was treated for a brain injury and “multiple lacerations across the body.”

Elgifari was remanded into custody and was told by judge Mark Buckland that the issue was too serious to be dealt with in a magistrates' court.

Presiding justice Mark Buckland told the defendant: "You are in court facing one allegation of attempted murder.

"This matter is too serious to be dealt with in the magistrates' court so we are sending your case to the crown court.

"You will be remanded in custody to appear before Cardiff Crown Court on 3 April."