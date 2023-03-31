A chicken factory is closing its doors for the final time causing more than 700 jobs to be lost.

The 2 Sisters processing plant has been a major employer for the people of Anglesey for more than 50 years.

Plans to shut the factory in Llangefni were announced in January and confirmed last month - despite a taskforce's attempt to save the plant.

The closure of the factory comes after the 2 Sisters Group said the Anglesey site was one of its oldest and smallest and lacked any space to be efficient.

According to the poultry giant, any potential upgrades would require significant investment that would not make sense for the business.

When the closure was announced, Virginia Crosbie, MP for Ynys Mon, described the news as "devastating."

The closure was announced in January Credit: Media Wales

She said rising energy costs were also a major part of the company's decision to consult on a closure.

There are now fears as to what will happen next in Anglesey. Local businesswoman Rhian Sinnott has run Cain in the area for 12 years and her father worked at the plant doing maintenance until he retired.

She said: “I have friends who work there as well so there’s a lot of concern, there’s a lot of worry.

“It’s going to have a big knock on effect on youngsters who are looking for work when they leave school”.

When the closure was originally announced many workers at the site were shocked.

Employees told ITV Wales that there were staff members who worked at the site for over 40 years, and "weren't told anything" about the plans.

After the announcement of the plant's impending closure, a task force and support hub was set up to to offer help and advice to those affected.

The hub at the Bryn Cefni Business Centre in the town became active soon after the initial announcement, involving a number of organisations including Working Wales, Citizens Advice and Job Centre Plus.