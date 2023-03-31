A man has been charged with attempted murder after an alleged hit-and-run in Cardiff has left a delivery driver in a critical condition.

Police have charged a 31-year-old man from Llanrumney, who is currently remanded in custody.

A delivery driver is fighting for his life after his own van was stolen and collided with him, dragging him until the van stopped outside a school in Cardiff on Tuesday afternoon March 28.

Police received a report of a driver failing to stop at a road traffic collision on North Road, Cardiff, opposite Cathays High School. Credit: Matthew Horwood

Police believe the alleged victim, 54, was delivering parcels in nearby Laytonia Avenue when his van was stolen.

A spokesperson for the force said: "It is believed the van collided with the owner who has then been carried by the vehicle for a considerable distance until it came to a halt on North Road."

South Wales Police have charged a 31-year-old with attempted murder. The man is due to appear at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court today.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Powell from South Wales Police said emergency services were called at 12.49pm on Tuesday, March 28.

A 39 year-old from Grangetown was arrested on Tuesday night but has since been released without charge.

Police said the delivery driver's family has been left "devastated" and are being "supported while they remain by his bedside".

Detectives are continuing with witness, house to house and CCTV enquiries.

Anyone with information is being urged to call police on 101 quoting occurrence 2300099389.