A serial fly-tipper from has been jailed for dumping nearly 200 bags full of rubbish across Rhondda Cynon Taf.

Steven Bouchard, 38, from Pontypridd, pulled up to three sites in his white van, opened the back doors, and threw a total of nearly 200 black bags.

The council said the bags were full of "large amounts of cannabis waste and related materials, including venting pipes, heat lamps, soil and other items".

The sites included Engine House Road, in Llanwonno, Penrhys Forestry, and Pen-y-Wal Road, in Llanwonno. Credit: Rhondda Cynon Taf Council.

Mr Bouchard was a licenced waste carrier, and the council is reminding people to check who they are handing their rubbish to dispose.

He pleaded guilty to the offences, and was handed a four-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Mr Bouchard also has a 15-day rehabilitation order and must pay costs of over £2,000.

Cllr Ann Crimmings, RCT Council's Cabinet Member for Environment said that fly-tipping in the county borough "will not be tolerated," adding there is "never an excuse to blight our towns, streets and villages with waste".

Ms Crimmings added: "As this case highlights, we investigate all fly-tipping reports and will uncover all the details as Mr Bouchard has found out. Fly-tipping is a serious offence and can lead to large fines, a criminal record and even a custodial sentence.

"Removal of fly-tipping in our County Borough costs hundreds of thousands of pounds which should be spent on key front-line services.

"We will use every power available to us to hold those accountable for their actions.

"Many of the items we recover on our streets, towns and mountains could have been taken to a Community Recycling Centre or collected from the kerbside at no extra cost."