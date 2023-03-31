Two teenagers tried to set an unconscious man alight by dropping flaming litter onto him, a court has heard.

The incident happened in September of last year as Daniel Cook lay on a bench in Newport city centre.

Callum Baker, 18, and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, gathered litter, including discarded paper McDonald's bags, before setting it on fire and dropping it onto Mr Cook as he lay unconscious.

It is believed they had previously used a lighter to try to set the victim's clothes alight but had been unsuccessful.

After the teenagers dropped the litter on Mr Cook, his jacket caught fire but it took a while for him to come around.

He was subsequently taken to the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran and was treated for burns to his back, lower legs and arms.

Newport Crown Court heard Mr Cook was "clearly intoxicated" and appeared "unsteady" on his feet before he ended up on the bench on Bridge Street.

Both Baker, of Chaffinch Way, Duffryn, and the youth pleaded guilty to section 20 wounding. Both were of previously good character, the court heard.

David Pinnell, defending Baker, said his client committed the offence due to "peer pressure" and said he had "poor cognitive reasoning and low-level maturity."

Defending the youth, Stuart John asked the court to take his client's age into account and described him as a "materially changed person."

Sentencing, Judge Hywel James said: "The offence is one the public would think is of abhorrence. Your actions could have led to more serious or fatal consequences."

Baker was sentenced to a two-year community order and was ordered to carry out 250 hours unpaid work and a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement while he was also made subject to a four-month curfew. The youth was sentenced to a 12-month intensive referral order.