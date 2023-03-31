Think of Sophia Gardens in Cardiff and you’ll probably think of cork and willow, not rock and roll.

The area is the home of Glamorgan Cricket Club, and has entertained the greats of the game.

However, in the parkland surrounding the stadium there was once a much loved landmark with an incredible story to tell.

The Sophia Gardens Pavilion was a cultural venue built in 1951 for the Festival of Britain.

The Pavilion was a multi-use venue, famed for its versatility.

From car shows and food fairs, to exhibitions and wrestling matches, the building was renowned for its versatility.

The biggest draw was live music. Superstars such as the Rolling Stones, Johnny Cash, The Who, Little Richard and Bill Haley all performed at the venue during its heyday.

As a teenager in the 1960s, Veronica Miles saw some of the world’s biggest stars up close and personal.

Veronica told ITV’s Vanished Wales: “I got a job there as a programme seller and coffee shop girl, it was very handy.

“There was no barrier between you and all these huge names. It was quite surreal looking back.”

Veronica met many a superstar while working at the Pavilion, but Jimi Hendrix holds a special memory.

There was one gig at the Pavilion that has become legendary.

Sharing the bill on 23rd November 1967 were Jimi Hendrix, Pink Floyd, The Move, Amen Corner and The Nice.

It was Hendrix, regarded by many as the greatest guitarist of all time, who sparked a special moment for Veronica.

“I was in the coffee shop, and Jimi came in wanting a coffee,” she continued.

“So, we both had a coffee and a chat. He was a lovely man, nothing like his stage personality. He was well spoken and well mannered.

“I was wearing amber beads and he took a fancy to them. He wanted to swap my beads for the necklace he was wearing.

“But I had to explain that they belonged to my mam and she’d kill me if I didn’t come home with them.”

The line up for just one gig at the venue would be the envy of festival organisers worldwide.

Playing alongside Hendrix that night were Cardiff chart toppers Amen Corner, featuring Clive Taylor on bass and Alan Jones on sax.

Alan said: “It was a hometown gig for us, it was very exciting.

“We were a pop band really. Although we started off as a soul band we got in the charts and we became a pop band.

“And you have Hendrix doing his psychedelic stuff. The guy was awesome, he’s a one off.

“To have the privilege to play with him was immense, it was huge.”

Alan Jones and Clive Taylor played with Amen Corner at the venue on the night Hendrix came to Cardiff.

Clive said: “It was an unusual mixture of bands. Pink Floyd, Hendrix, Amen Corner, The Move, it was all so different.

“The audience seemed to just go with it. It was organised chaos but a wonderful experience.”

For decades, the Sophia Gardens Pavilion was a cornerstone of cultural life in the Welsh capital.

But in 1982 it all came crashing down.

Following a period of heavy snow, the roof of the Pavilion collapsed. The venue was never repaired or restored. Instead, the entire venue was demolished.

The Pavilion is now a car park, with nothing remembering the iconic venue.

For music writer Tony Chapman, the Sophia Gardens Pavilion was a huge part of his youth.

“It was a great opportunity to see some of these fantastic bands coming to Cardiff. Virtually everybody of that era played there.

“We’ve lost a really important venue. Around the world there are plaques saying ‘Jimi Hendrix played here’ but there is nothing like that at all for the Sophia Gardens Pavilion.”

