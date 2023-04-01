The RNLI increased the number of lifeboat launches last year in Wales to attend incidents along the Welsh coastline.

The organisation launched it's vessels 1,145 times in 2022, compared with 1,057 times in 2021.

It says the most common incidents were motorboats in trouble.

The Mumbles Lifeboat Station was the busiest with 110 launches last year, compared with 134 in 2021.

The increase across Wales was more than the national average and the charity is now calling on the public to help keep people safe ahead of the summer season this year.

It's organising its own 'Mayday' call to raise vital funds.

Angle in West Wales was the second busiest station with 72 launches. That compared to Rhyl lifeboat station which was the busiest in North Wales, launching vessels 52 times. Moelfre RNLI on Anglesey launched 48 times.

Faye Maher, RNLI Regional Engagement Lead for Wales said: ‘‘Summer is our busiest time of year, with thousands of people at risk of getting into danger by the water. Ordinary people just enjoying days out with family or friends.

The Rhyl RNLI lifeboat was launched 52 times last year. Credit: RNLI

"Mayday is our own call for help, as we rely on the generosity of the public to take part in events like the Mayday Mile and raise the funds that allow us to be there when we’re needed most. But we need to be ready.

"Training, kit, stations, fuel … these are just some of the things we need to save lives, and that your fundraising can help provide.

"It’s clear from these new figures that demand for our services is continuing to rise, with our lifesavers dropping everything to run to the lifeboat station when the call comes.

"Every penny raised during Mayday will go towards ensuring we are ready to save even more lives this year."

