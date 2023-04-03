Cardiff City are investigating a social media post that appears to show striker Connor Wickham inhaling 'laughing gas' hours after their derby loss to Swansea.

The 30-year-old shared the video on Instagram hours after Saturday's last-minute defeat to Swansea on Saturday 1 April.

It comes less than a week after the UK Government announced plans to make possession of nitrous oxide a criminal offence.

Cardiff signed Wickham in February until the end of the season. Credit: PA

Cardiff City have told ITV Wales they are investigating the video that was posted on his Instagram story on Saturday evening.

The footage appears to show Wickham breathing in the gas in a vehicle with people, dancing and singing to music.

The former Premier League player came on as a substitute for the Bluebirds in the south Wales derby which they lost 3-2 after a 99th-minute winner from Swansea defender Ben Cabango.

The video has since been deleted from his account and the Championship player posted a statement in response to criticism from some Cardiff fans on social media.

Wickham said: "I'm obviously aware of a video circulating on social media. I know my responsibility as a professional. Playing for Cardiff City is a huge privilege, I've been so welcomed by you all and I will always give 100%.

"To lose the game the way we did yesterday hurt more than ever, even though you will feel it doesn't seem that way to me.

"I hope you can all understand and I will do my best [to] help my team and this club to achieve the best possible outcome this season."

Nitrous oxide, often called NOS, is now the second most used drug by 16-24 year olds in the UK, with more than half a million young people reporting taking the drug in 2019-20.

It is already illegal to produce or supply the gas for its psychoactive effects but the UK government have recently gone another step further as part of their Anti-Social Behaviour Action Plan.

Just days ago the UK Government said possession would be banned due to concern over "health and social harms" caused by the drug.