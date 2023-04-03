Play Brightcove video

Cardiff has played home to many a music act over the years, but few can claim to have had an experience quite like Veronica Miles.

In the 1960s, Veronica worked at the Sophia Gardens Pavilion, an events venue in Cardiff that has since been demolished.

While working there as a teenager, she saw some of the world’s biggest stars up close and personal.

Veronica told ITV’s Vanished Wales: “I got a job there as a programme seller and coffee shop girl, it was very handy.

“There was no barrier between you and all these huge names.

“It was quite surreal looking back.”

Veronica has fond memories of the Pavilion, but one night lingers longer in the memory than others.

There was one gig at the Pavilion that has become legendary.

Sharing the bill on 23rd November 1967 were Jimi Hendrix, Pink Floyd, The Move, Amen Corner and The Nice.

It was Hendrix, regarded by many as the greatest guitarist of all time, who sparked a special moment for Veronica.

“I was in the coffee shop, and Jimi came in wanting a coffee,” she continued.

“So, we both had a coffee and a chat. He was a lovely man, nothing like his stage personality. He was well spoken and well mannered.”

The line up for just one gig at the venue would be the envy of festival organisers worldwide.

During their brief encounter, Hendrix, known for his velvet outfits and embroidered waistcoats, offered Veronica an opportunity few could turn down.

“I was wearing amber beads and he took a fancy to them,” she said. “He wanted to swap my beads for the necklace he was wearing.”

However, despite the music legend’s offer, Veronica had to say no and held onto the beads she had borrowed from her mother.

“I had to explain that they belonged to my mam and she’d kill me if I didn’t come home with them!”

Vanished Wales begins on Tuesday 4 April at 8.00pm on ITV Cymru Wales. Episodes will also be available to catch up online.