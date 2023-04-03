A man is in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was found dead.

Police found the 27-year-old unresponsive at a property in Abertriwdr in Caerphilly on Sunday morning.

Officers confirmed a 28-year-old man has been arrested and is currently being questioned.

Gwent police are asking anyone who may have witnessed an altercation on White Street to come forward Credit: Google Maps

Officers were called to an address in Cefn Ilan Road, Abertridwr on the morning of Sunday 2 April after a man was found unresponsive inside a property.

Paramedics were also called to the scene and later confirmed the death of the 27-year-old man.

His next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

Police have since launched a murder investigation and arrested a 28-year-old man from the Caerphilly area on suspicion of murder. Credit: ITV Wales

The man is currently in police custody and Gwent Police said there will be ongoing police activity in Caerphilly and Abertriwdr.

Detective Superintendent Nicholas Wilkie said: “Officers will be making further enquiries at this time and will remain at the scene as the investigation progresses.

“It is possible that you may see ongoing police activity in Caerphilly as part of this work as we have two scenes guards established – one in Abertriwdr and another in Caerphilly town centre – so please do not be alarmed.

“If you have concerns or information then please do stop and talk with us."

Gwent Police are asking for anyone people who was in White Street, who saw an altercation between two men on the evening of Saturday 1 April to come forward.

They're also calling for anyone with any information which could assist the investigation, to call 101 quoting reference 2300105165.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The incident has been referred by Gwent Police to the Independent Office for Police Conduct in line with standard procedures.