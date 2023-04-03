Plans to allow councils to fine people who park on pavements have been pushed back by the Welsh Government.

A consultation on policing pavement parking was set to take place in 2023, with new legislation then due to be introduced putting more power into the hands of local authorities.

However the Deputy Minister for Climate Change announced the consultation is being pushed back until 2024 because local authorities are already facing an "incredibly busy period".

Parking on pavements is not illegal in Wales and, in the UK, it is only illegal in London whilst Scotland are in the process of banning it. However if the vehicle is causing an obstruction, this is an offence and can be enforced by the police.

Charities, like Living Streets Cymru and the RNIB, say keeping pavements clear of vehicles is essential for blind and partially sighted people. They can also cause an obstruction for people with mobility issues, who may then have to enter the road to get past a parked car.

Lee Waters MS, said: "I recognise that we are asking a lot of hard-pressed local authorities at what continues to be a difficult time. I have listened to the feedback from leaders and decided to delay the consultation on pavement parking until next year.

"This will enable local authorities to focus on the implementation and introduction of default 20mph speed limits in September 2023 and the work to prepare for bus franchising.

He added: "This is an incredibly busy period for local government.

Currently in Wales, cars are only breaking the law if they are causing an obstruction by parking on the pavement. Credit: PA Images

"Councils across Wales continue to deliver vitally important services, which people rely on every day and we continue to support them to do so. We have worked closely with, and supported local authorities, through the tough times of austerity, through floods, through the pandemic, and through the cost-of- living crisis."

In 2020, Mr Waters - who was then Transport Minister - said the current law around parking on pavements was "not as clear as it could be".

He set up The Welsh Pavement Parking Taskforce to look into the matter. They rejected an outright ban but recommended councils should have additional civil enforcement powers to fine problem parkers.