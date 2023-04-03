Police are investigating after four cars were stolen from a dealership.

The theft took place at the Sinclair dealership on Havenbridge Road in Neyland, Pembrokeshire between 1.30am and 2.30am on the morning of April 2.

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed that a VW Tiguan R, Audi Q3, Audi A1 and Mercedes GLC Coupe were all taken.

Following a police operation, the Tiguan, A1 and Q3 were found in the Pembroke Dock area, however the white Mercedes, registration MJ16 ODR, remains unaccounted for.

The keys for another seven cars were also stolen, but they have all since been blocked.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police.