A teacher who bragged about her sex life and swore in pupils' faces has been banned from the classroom.

Julia Wheeler, who was employed as an English teacher at Pencoed Comprehensive School in Bridgend, faced several allegations of inappropriate or derogatory behaviour towards pupils.

A hearing by the Education Workforce Council (EWC) ruled that between January and May 2021, Wheeler shouted a range of words at her students' faces including "d******ds", "b******s" and "f*****g b******s".

Wheeler was also found to have used an offensive word to describe a staff member, made inappropriate comments to pupils about her own relationships, and wrote the word "b***h" next to a pupil's name on a mark sheet.

Wheeler's behaviour was described as amounting to unacceptable professional conduct and fell below the standards expected of a registered person.

Steve Powell, from the fitness to practise committee, said evidence from pupils and staff was "consistent and corroborative".

He said pupils had even been reduced to tears by Wheeler, referring to one pupil who reported: "She once shouted at me so much I cried."

Mr Powell said that Wheeler defended herself in this regard by saying she did shout but that she "used to teach drama" and was a "very loud personality". He added that Wheeler had left her desk and shouted in pupils' faces in the classroom despite Covid safety measures on social distancing being in place during the period of the allegations.Wheeler was also found to have made inappropriate comments to pupils about her personal relationships. This included repeatedly referring to a "friend with benefits" in front of pupils. Mr Powell said it was "not appropriate to discuss personal relationships with pupils" and that this would have "negatively impacted or caused embarrassment" to young learners.

Only two of the allegations towards Wheeler – that she threw chairs off tables in a classroom and took pictures of her class to send to her daughter – were found not proven.Presenting officer Sara Lewis said Wheeler's conduct had negatively affected pupils and there had been "no expression of genuine regret" from Wheeler, who did not attend the hearing. She said the incidents had occurred over a period of months and were "not an isolated lapse" and that there was a risk of repeating similar offences.Mr Powell said Wheeler had not expressed any regret or apology or demonstrated she could comply with safeguarding guidelines.

He said her behaviour had shown a "deliberate and reckless disregard" for pupils and colleagues and had had a "direct impact on some pupils". He noted her previous clean reputation but said the seriousness of her actions meant only a prohibition order would suffice. Wheeler has been banned from teaching for two years after which she will be allowed to apply to re-join the register subject to a final decision from Education Workforce Council (EWC).