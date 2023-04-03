Two men have been arrested on suspicion of rape as police continue to investigate a serious sexual assault in Cardiff city centre.

South Wales Police is investigating the assault which was reported during the early hours of Saturday April 1.

Both men have been released on bail pending further investigation, police said.

A subway close to Queen Street station in Cardiff city centre was cordoned off after the incident.

South Wales Police said they aren't looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation after the arrest of a 20-year-old from Bridgend and a 19-year-old from Cardiff.

