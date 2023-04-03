Play Brightcove video

ITV Cymru Wales' television series Vanished Wales returns to screens on Tuesday, April 4.

Presenter Adeola Dewis continues her journey across Wales, revealing the remarkable stories behind 16 significant sites of history and heritage that have disappeared from our landscape in living memory.

From Victorian villages and post-war factories, to iconic centres of sport, faith and culture, these landmarks shaped the Wales we know today - and they were all demolished within the last 60 years.

Across five episodes, Adeola uncovers the fascinating and largely forgotten stories of our lost heritage.

The series covers lost communities, wonders of innovation and events many people will remember.

Episodes include the legendary music venue where Jimi Hendrix performed, Wales’ first permanent Mosque, and the famous factory that inspired the Sydney Opera House.

The series also remembers the lost communities of Wales and the villages and historic districts that were reduced to rubble as recently as the 1980s.

These include Troedrhiwfuwch in the Rhymney Valley, Pantywaun near Dowlais, the famous Triangle in Merthyr Tydfil and the Irish heartland of Newtown in Cardiff.

Season 2 will once again be presented by Adeola Dewis.

Commenting ahead of the first episode which airs at 8pm on Tuesday, presenter Adeola Dewis said: "We can spend a lifetime not knowing the different histories of our environment.

"It's been very special to play a part in sharing the legacies of these much missed landmarks that are still remembered by those whose lives were intimately tied to them."

Carwyn Jones, series producer of Vanished Wales, said: "It’s been a huge privilege to tell these poignant and powerful stories and they serve as a precious reminder of our past.

"For this series we filmed with nearly 100 members of the public, from right across Wales, who all spoke passionately about the cherished buildings that were once on their doorstep.

"As one of our contributors said to us: ‘You don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone’."

Vanished Wales season 2 will air every Tuesday at 8pm from April 4.

