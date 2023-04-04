A toddler who died after suffering a "brutal and extremely violent assault" was murdered by her mother's boyfriend.

Kyle Bevan has been found guilty of murdering two-year-old girl Lola James.

She died on 21 July 2020 of “catastrophic” head trauma after suffering more than 100 external injuries at the hands of Bevan.

Lola's mother, Sinead James, who was accused of causing or allowing the death of a child, was also found guilty.

Kyle Bevan claimed the family dog had pushed Lola down the stairs Credit: Wales News Service

Kyle Bevan, who was the boyfriend of Lola's mother and only moved into the family home four months before Lola's death, denied any wrongdoing but was found guilty by a jury at Swansea Crown Court after two days of deliberation.

Prosecutors said mum James failed to protect her daughter when she allowed Bevan with a "nasty and violent temper" to move into their home.

Lola's brain injuries were compared with those found in car crash victims.

Sinead James was found guilty of causing or allowing her daughter's death Credit: Athena Picture Agency

James claimed she was asleep at the time - and said had no reason to think her partner would hurt her daughter.

Bevan claimed the family dog caused the injuries by pushing her down the stairs.

The jury found that not to be true and on Tuesday afternoon, delivered their verdict to the judge.

More to follow.