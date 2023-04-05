A 27-year-old man has died after an altercation with another man in Caerphilly.

Benjamin Leonard Lloyd was found unresponsive at a property on Cefn Ilan Road, Abertriwdr, at around 9:45am on Sunday 2 April.

Gwent Police arrested a 28-year-old man from Caerphilly on suspicion of murder. He has now been charged with manslaughter and remains in custody.

The force said it is still looking for anyone who was on White Street, near the library, who may have seen an altercation between two men around 8pm and 10pm on Saturday 1 April.

The defendant is due to appear at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 5 April.

The defendant is appearing before Newport Magistrates on 5 April.

In a statement issued by Benjamin's family, they said he was "one of life's true gentlemen".

The statement continued: "Ben was so happy and positive all the time, he always walked with a spring in his step. A kind, hardworking and generous man who had a lot of friends. You would struggle to find anyone who had a bad word to say about Ben.

"He leaves behind a very large number of family and friends who will feel his absence forever.

"He was the most amazing son, brother and uncle. There are six very heartbroken children who will miss play fighting and teasing their uncle Ben when he pops in for a 'quiet coffee'.

"Growing up in a family of five children and being the only boy, I'm pretty sure Ben often felt outnumbered and in later years felt embarrassed when we would include him in our 'girl talk' at which point he would say "yep, that's my cue to leave!"

"Ben was always joking around and making light of every situation, he was such a bright star in this world and we are sure he will shine just as bright in the next."

Gwent Police said anyone with information about the incident should contact the force.