South Wales Fire and Rescue Service has issued a warning to households to keep flammable materials away from heaters, after a fire in Risca.

Two pet ferrets were rescued from the burning building in Pontymister on March 30.

The fire service said it was alerted to the incident at around 8:15pm.

Crews from Duffryn and Risca Fire and Rescue Stations attended the scene and used specialist equipment to extinguish the fire.

Luckily, the pair of ferrets were saved from the property by firefighters.

The fire is believed to have started due to "large amounts of debris against a heater" in the house.

This prompted a warning from the fire service, who have reminded people to keep flammable items and materials away from heaters.

They added that people should not leave heaters on and unattended.