Play Brightcove video

Report by ITV Wales Correspondent Richard Morgan

The parents of a seven-year-old boy who died after receiving infected blood products have welcomed a decision to award wider family members compensation.

Colin Smith died in 1990, five years after his parents were told he'd become infected with HIV.

They later found he'd been treated with contaminated Factor VIII clotting agent imported from the US.

Colin Smith died in 1990, five years after his parents were told he'd become infected with HIV. Credit: Family photo

Factor VIII was developed using infected blood products donated by US prisoners, some of whom were intravenous drug users.

Recipients - mainly haemophiliacs but also patients requiring blood transfusions - were infected with blood-borne diseases including HIV, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C.

Victims of the infected blood scandal receive regular compensation payments. Last October they were told they'd be receiving a one-off payment of £100,000 by the UK Government.

But bereaved parents, in common with the children of victims of the infected blood scandal, have never received financial recognition for the suffering they've endured.

Factor VIII was developed using infected blood products donated by US prisoners, some of whom were intravenous drug users. Credit: ITV Archive National Library of Wales

Today's recommendation by Sir Brian Langstaff - the Chair of the UK Infected Blood Inquiry - that bereaved relatives should also receive a payment of £100,000, means that could soon change.

Janet Smith, Colin's mother, said: "The recognition is going to be there.

"Not just for us but for the children who have lost parents too. I'm over the moon about that."

Today's recommendation was delivered by Sir Brian Langstaff - the Chair of the UK Infected Blood Inquiry -

When Colin died the AIDS scare was in full swing. As well as having to endure watching their son die, his parents were also ostracised by the local community in Newport.

"Mostly you were getting phone calls saying 'you shouldn't have people with AIDS in the house'," recalled Colin's father, Colin.

"I had 'AIDS dead' painted on the side of the house in six or seven foot letters. It was painted on the front door and scratched into my car."

When Colin died, the AIDS scare was in full swing. As well as watching their son die, his parents were ostracised by the local community. Credit: Family photo

Janet added: "Every Saturday we'd go to my husband's parents, all the little kids were playing there.

"Somebody from the family came out and called all the children and said 'you never touch this.' It was a knife, fork and spoon. 'These belong to Colin. None of you must touch these.' And that nearly killed us," she said.

The recommendations made in today's interim report - which also found that existing support payments should be made for life - must now be endorsed by the UK Government.

In a statement, the Cabinet Office said the government is "continuing preparations for responding to the final report when it is published."

But that's not expected to be 'till the Autumn. Many victims say they shouldn't have to wait that long.

Speaking today, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said money had already been made available to those directly affected by the scandal.

"We have made available interim payments of £100,000 to those who've been affected or bereaved," Mr Sunak said.

"And of course we will wait to find the full report when it comes out and we will take forward the recommendations as they come and consider them then."

Play Brightcove video

But the Smiths say this isn't about money, but accountability. And they say they're driven by a desire to get justice for their son.

"He'd say 'go for it mum'," said Janet.

"It sounds stupid, but I believe they're all on this cloud, and they're all sitting there cheering parents and families on."