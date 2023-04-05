A son stabbed his mother in the stomach with a pair of scissors and threw a toaster at his sister after they told him eating raw meat was "disgusting".

Connaire Parsons, 25, assaulted his mother at the caravan where she was living in Pen-y-cae, Powys on 1 February.

During his sentence hearing, Merthyr Crown Court heard his mother begged for Parsons to stop his assault but he continued to attack both of them.

Parsons was listening to music and drinking with his mum, Beverly Calford and his sister, Amy Bell in Powys on 1 February.

The prosecution said the 25-year-old then began to eat raw meat before his sister called him "disgusting" and said she would cook it for him.

On Monday 1 April, Parsons was sentenced to a total of two years and three months imprisonment at Merthyr Crown Court. Credit: Media Wales

He then "flipped" and repeatedly punched the two women, threw a kettle and toaster at them and smashed a caravan window.

The court heard that during the assault Ms Bell begged for the defendant to stop but he continued to attack both of them.

The barrister said: "He grabbed a pair of kitchen scissors and said 'I am going to kill you' and stabbed his mother to the stomach.

"He took a kettle and large toaster and threw that at his sister, which hit her to the right side of the back of her head."

The incident lasted for around an hour and once Parsons went to bed and fell asleep, the women called the police who attended and arrested the defendant.

Parsons, of no fixed abode, later pleaded guilty to wounding, causing grievous bodily harm and criminal damage.

As a result of the assaults, Ms Calford suffered a wound to her abdomen, a laceration to her left hand, and bruises to her eyes, forehead and arms.

Ms Bell suffered bruising and swelling to most of her face as well as injuries to her wrist and a wound to the back of her head. In response to the assault his mother said she was struggling to face the reality of the whole thing.

Ms Calford said: "The incident made me feel upset, I have been drinking more than usual trying to block it out otherwise I would hurt myself. I am struggling to face the reality of it. I have had to rely on my friends to put me up because I have lost my home.

"I don't like the attention this has caused, I am worried he will kill me or someone else."

On Monday 1 April, Parsons was sentenced to a total of two years and three months imprisonment for his crimes. He will serve half the sentence in custody before being released on licence.

The defendant was also made subject to a restraining order in respect of Ms Calford for five years.