The parents of a woman who died after developing cold and flu symptoms are urging people to look out for the signs of sepsis.

24-year-old Bethannie Booth, from Merthyr Tydfil, died on 31 March after contracting Strep A, which developed into sepsis.

The primary school worker started to feel unwell on 2 March and as her symptoms deteriorated, she began struggling to breathe and was rushed to the Royal Glamorgan Hospital.

Whilst in intensive care, it was discovered Bethannie had a collapsed lung caused by the Strep A infection.

Bethannie's parents, Wayne and Leanne Booth, said their world has been "shattered" following the loss of their youngest daughter.

Her father said she was such a caring person to everyone.

"She was so loved – the children [in her school] loved her, our grandchildren loved her," he said.

"She had that wicked streak – we called her the weekend offender. She was professional from Monday to Thursday – she would go to work, be in bed by 9pm.

"Come Saturday then the music would be on by dinner time, there would be 20,000 girls and boy friends coming in and out of the house.

Bethannie was the youngest of three sisters and died at the age of 24. Credit: BPM Media

"They say the best get taken from us first – God needs his angels. It has ripped us all apart."

Bethannie's mother Leanne added: "She's a character but she's the best friend you could ever have."

When she started to feel unwell at the beginning of March, Bethannie contacted 111 to discuss her symptoms but she was told it was likely acne as she reported having red bumps on her face.

She then rang again several days later and was advised to go to hospital. When she arrived at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant she was taken to the intensive care unit, where it was discovered she had a collapsed lung and other organs had started to shut down.

Bethannie was then put into a coma before being transferred to Guy's and St Thomas Hospital in London where she spent two-and-a-half weeks on an ecmo (extra corporeal membrane oxygenation) machine which uses an artificial lung, to support the patient.

She also underwent surgery after developing a hole in her lung.

Bethannie's family want more people to know what the signs of sepsis are. Credit: BPM Media

After her time on the machine, Bethannie showed good progress and was able to come off it and was transferred back to the Royal Glamorgan.

Wayne, her father, said the doctor had even told her it was very unlikely she would die at this stage but she had a long road to recovery ahead.

However, five days later, sepsis returned and it was "uncontrollable". Bethannie died on 31 March surrounded by her parents and two older sisters.

One of Bethannie's sisters, Megan, said the children who she worked with at her school had all written cards and messages to her.

She said: "The one thing they all said was how much she made them laugh."

Megan added: "She was the life of the party – she didn't take anything seriously. She was the most stubborn person but with the biggest heart – she was too sweet for the world.

"She was an absolute nuisance on a night out – she captured everything on her phone. She would give a piece of herself to everyone."

Megan said that before her sister was put into a coma, she messaged her other sister Nia-Ffion saying that she thought she was going to die and gave instructions for her funeral.

She also sent her dad a final message, lovingly using her nickname for him, which said: "Fat boy don't worry, I will see you on the other side."

Her mother Leanne also received a message saying: "Mammy don't worry I will be fine I promise, I love you so much Mam."

A fundraiser has been set up to support Bethannie's family with funeral costs.

People have been sharing tributes on the page to show how much Bethannie meant to them. Helen and Shaun Phillips said: "Boothy girl. You were not only my workmate but more importantly my friend.

"I couldn't ask for a more loyal, funny, inspirational, vivacious person who I'm privileged to call my friend. I will always miss you my darling beautiful girl. You show them up there how to party because you sure knew how to do it on earth."

Bethannie showed signs of progress, but the sepsis eventually returned and it was "uncontrollable". Credit: BPM Media

Clare Jones added: "Goodbye my beautiful, caring , fun-loving friend. You lit up everyone's lives that had the honour to know you and love you."

Koolers, a Merthyr nightclub Bethannie used to visit, also paid tribute to her. In a statement they said: "We would like to give our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Bethannie Booth.

"Anyone who knew Beth would definitely agree she was the life and soul of any party. She would light up any room she entered with her kind heart, infectious smile, and funny jokes.

"You will definitely be missed by many! We will be raising a toast in your honour tonight as we all knew you loved a Saturday night out."