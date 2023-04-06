A 21-year-old man has suffered serious injuries after a vehicle crashed down an embankment in Glynneath.

A 20-year-old man, who was also in the car, has minor injuries.

South Wales Police say the crash happened on Merthyr Road on Tuesday 4 April shortly before 8.30pm.

They are appealing to anyone who may have dash-cam footage or who may have witnessed the manner in which a white Fiat 500 was being driven prior to the incident.

Both men were taken by ambulance to Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil. Anyone with information can contact South Wales Police quoting reference *108444.