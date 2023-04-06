A man killed a cyclist in a 47mph collision after suffering a "lapse of concentration", a court has heard.

Daniel Evans, 45, died on his way to work in Bangor after the crash where at Faenol Hill near Penrhosgarnedd on the A487 on 9 December 2021.

Richard Gardner, 40, of Tan y Lan Road, Old Colwyn, had been delivering newspapers to shops in a VW Crafter van fitted with cameras.

The court heard Mr Evans suffered catastrophic head injuries in the crash which was caused by Gardner being "distracted and not paying proper attention to what was in front of him".

The crash happened on the A487 at Faenol Hill in Bangor in December 2021 Credit: Media Wales

The emergency services were called to the scene and Mr Evans was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor, but he later died from his injuries.

Gardner was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Sergeant Liam Ho of the Roads Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts and sympathies are with Mr Evans’ family, who have suffered unimaginable devastation.

“There is no sentence that can ever replace the hole that has been left in their lives, but we hope the passing of this sentence will act as a reminder to all drivers that momentary decisions to lose concentration can have devastating consequences.”

Owen Edwards KC, defending Gardner, said :”He feels every day the burden of his responsibility. He knows he should have seen Mr Evans. He knows he didn’t pay sufficient attention. He can offer no explanation or excuse beyond a failure to pay sufficient attention.”

Mr Evans was a senior team leader with the healthcare research and development arm of Siemens.

His mother Pat told the judge :”We were a devoted family. That empty space is cruel.”

She added :”I can never forgive what happened.”

Evans was jailed for ten months after admitting causing death by careless driving.

He was also banned from driving for two years and five months ban and he must take an extended test to drive again.