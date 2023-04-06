A man died after being knocked unconscious by a single punch from his friend in South Wales.

Richard Thompson, 42, was punched by his friend, Jamie Garwood, 34, at his home in Newport on 30 August last year and died a week later.

Cardiff Crown Court heard that Mr Thompson and his partner's house had been taken over by people dealing drugs and that all those present at the house were under the influence.

During Garwood's sentence hearing, the court heard that many people were present at the home in Tewkesbury Walk.

The assualt took place at Mr Thompson and his partner's home in Tewkesbury Walk. It had been taken over by drug dealers. Credit: Google Maps

At the time of the assault, many people at the house had been drinking and taking drugs, including Mr Thompson.

The prosecution described how the incident unfolded after one of the men in the house, Carlos Ross, began "bullying" the victim by throwing small items at him.

Mr Thompson told him to stop and then threw a small object which struck Garwood on the head. Prosecutor John Hipkin KC said: "The defendant threw a left handed punch which struck Mr Thompson on the chin."

The prosecution continued by describing how the victim, "fell to the ground and his head struck an uncarpeted surface. The defendant's partner Vicky Moody described the sound as 'sickening'."Mr Thompson was unconscious for a number of minutes, he regained consciousness at one stage but his condition deteriorated and he couldn't be raised. His partner telephoned an ambulance two hours after the blow."

A sentencing hearing took place at Cardiff Crown Court Credit: Media Wales

The court heard how Garwood had gone to assist Mr Thompson after he had been injured and walked with him outside before he fell back into unconsciousness but left before an ambulance arrived.Paramedics arrived to find the victim lying on his back on the sofa, his left eye open and his right one closed.

He made no reaction to their presence and showed signs of having suffered a serious head injury. There were also signs he was a heavy user of alcohol and intravenous drugs, and there were abrasions to his right eye.Mr Thompson was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff but did not regain consciousness and died on 6 September 2022.

A post mortem was carried out which revealed he had suffered skull fractures to both sides of his head and subdural and subarachnoid hemorrhages, believed to have been caused by a blunt force moving head injury.

The victim's brother described him as a fun, bubbly person who "would be able to cheer you up without realising it."

Michael Thompson said his brother was "one of a kind and myself and the rest of the family will miss him enormously, there is a hole in our lives that cannot be filled."

Garwood was arrested by police on 9 September and later pleaded guilty to manslaughter. The court heard he had a long list of previous convictions including robbery, affray, battery section 20 wounding, domestic assault and attacking a cell mate while in prison.He has been sentenced to six years imprisonment, with an extended licence period of four years.

The thirty-four year-old will do at least four years behind bars before he will be considered for release.