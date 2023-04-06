A North Wales Police officer has been sacked after failing to properly record and store Class A and B drugs.

A disciplinary hearing discovered PC Gavin Griffiths failed on two occasions to record exhibits in October 2021 and April 2022. He is also said to have dishonestly entered incorrect details about the disposal of the drugs.

It was also alleged that between July 2021 and April 2022, Griffiths kept in contact with someone who he had viewed information and intelligence on North Wales Police systems and continued to do so, on one occasion, without a policing purpose.

He is said to have failed to register a ‘notifiable association’ with the force’s Professional Standards Department.

North Wales Police began investigating Griffiths' conduct in July 2022 and on Wednesday 22 March 2023, it was agreed that he had breached professional standards of behaviour including for integrity, and duties and responsibilities.

A panel looking into the case found no evidence that any information viewed by Griffiths had been used for any improper purpose. However they said gross misconduct was proven after the officer viewed intelligence systems over a period of months without a policing purpose.

IOPC Director of Major Investigations Steve Noonan said: “Police officers understand that the public rightly expect the highest standards of behaviour to be maintained.

“Officers should always act with integrity and avoid placing themselves in any situations where their position might be compromised. This officer should have notified his force of his association with an individual which could have led to a conflict of interest.

"PC Griffiths’ conduct had the potential to discredit the police service and undermine public confidence in policing.”

Griffiths will be placed on the police barred list.

