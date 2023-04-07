A retired police officer has been found guilty of carrying out negative alcohol breath tests on himself and then recording them falsely as tests on members of the public.

A disciplinary hearing by South Wales Police has concluded that Julian John would have been sacked for his actions had he not retired from the force in March.

In an interview, John said he tested the device on himself because he was curious to see if a Christmas mince pie he had eaten earlier, would have had any effect on his blood alcohol level.

The disciplinary panel found the explanation to be “wholly implausible” and it was more likely that his conduct was a conscious attempt to inflate his breath test figures during a Christmas anti-drink and drugs driving campaign.

John was also found to have had an inappropriate relationship with a vulnerable woman he met through the course of his duties.

It was discovered that he had sent the woman flirtatious text messages on his work mobile over a nine month period.

There was also evidence that he had stayed at her property overnight on at least one occasion.

David Ford, the Director of the Independent Office for Police Conduct, has said: “The police hold a fundamental role to help the people they serve, not exploit them.

"Abuse of position to target and seek to form a relationship with a vulnerable woman is taken extremely seriously in our investigations and such behaviour only serves to undermine public trust in policing.

“In addition to the inappropriate relationship, PC John was an experienced roads policing officer, so he would be only too aware that submitting false breath tests was entirely inappropriate, breaching the professional standards of honesty and integrity.

“We all have a right to expect police officers to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and the outcome of the hearing demonstrates that those who fail to do so will be held to account.”

After proving a case of gross misconduct against John, he has now been placed on the police-barred list.

