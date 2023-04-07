Ross Moriarty has become the latest regional rugby star to announce his departure from Wales.

The 28 year old, who's won 35 Wales caps as well as touring with the British and Irish Lions, will join French Top 14 side Brive with immediate effect.

It brings to an end a five year stint at the Dragons for the powerful back rower.

"I’m sad to be leaving Dragons RFC after five seasons in Newport, but this is an opportunity that I feel I have to take at this time for myself and my young family.

“I leave with many happy memories of my time as a Dragon, and I have made lifelong friends within the squad.

“I’d like to thank everyone involved with the club for their support, especially Dai Flanagan for his understanding with the decision I have made.

Ross Moriarty during the EPCR Challenge Cup round of 16 match at Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow on 1 April. Credit: PA

Moriarty joins a growing exodus of Welsh talent, with Wales lock Will Rowlands, centre Joe Hawkins, and Cardiff duo Jarrod Evans and Max Llewellyn already announcing plans to leave Wales next season.

The departures come after the WRU, Professional Rugby Association (PRA) and regions confirmed that funding for the four professional teams would be cut from next season, a move expected to mean salary reductions for players being offered new contracts.

Last month the WRU membership voted overwhelmingly to reform the governance of the organisation.

Interim Chief Executive Nigel Walker has said a "correction" is necessary in player salaries to make the game sustainable.

Nigel Walker has said work must be done to make the game sustainable in Wales.

Moriarty joined the Dragons in 2018 and has made 54 appearances for the club and 35 for Wales.

Dai Flanagan, Head Coach of Dragons RFC, said: “We’re obviously disappointed to be losing a player of the quality of Ross after we offered him the best possible terms we could to remain with us.

“I have always enjoyed a strong relationship with Ross and would like to thank him for his honesty and professionalism throughout what I know has been a difficult decision for him.

“Ross has made a huge impact at Dragons over the last five seasons, captaining the side on several occasions, giving absolutely everything to the cause and being a fantastic role model to the younger players around him.

“Ross and his young family now have a new opportunity overseas and they leave us with our very best wishes for the future. He will always be welcomed back at Rodney Parade.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...