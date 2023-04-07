Play Brightcove video

Tributes have been paid to the former HTV newsreader, Nicola Heywood-Thomas who has died aged 67.

The broadcaster was one of the most recognisable faces, anchoring Wales at Six for more than 15 years.

ITV Wales' presenter Jonathan Hill broke the news of Nicola's passing on Thursday's Wales at Six.

"Our friend and colleague, former HTV presenter Nicola Heywood-Thomas sadly passed away earlier today. Nicola has been a familiar face for Welsh audiences, presenting news, current affairs and arts programmes in a career spanning more than three decades.

"We have of course presented many editions of this programme together and she will be greatly, greatly missed by all of us here at ITV Cymru Wales.

"Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this very sad time."

Nicola began her career at BBC Wales as a news researcher after university and in more recent times she was the host of the Radio Wales Arts Show.

She had continued to broadcast up until February this year.

ITV Wales' weather presenter, Ruth Dodsworth said she has very happy memories of Nicola, "She had big shoulder pads, huge earrings, what an amazing lady, my love to all her family, it's such sad news."

In 2018, ITV Wales reporter, Mike Griffiths spoke to Nicola about her memories of working at HTV/ ITV to mark its 60th anniversary.

"There are still people that will say to me 'oh you're the lady from the news aren't you?' and I think it's an awful long time since I did ITV Wales News.

"People worked very hard, took the job seriously, but didn't take themselves too seriously and that was the lovely thing.

"It really has been that sense of the television programme, in news terms that would bring Wales together, never patronising, never stuffy, never needlessly serious, but taking Wales and what mattered to Wales very seriously.