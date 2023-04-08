Dozens of "dangerously" parked cars at beauty spots in Eryri (Snowdonia) National Park have been towed away by police.

North Wales Police said almost 40 vehicles had been removed.

29 vehicles were parked dangerously on narrow mountain roads near Llyn Ogwen, while nine others parked in Pen y Pass at the bottom of Snowdon were also taken away, according to the police force.

There have been problems with traffic in the national park before.

North Wales Police warned drivers were risking lives with "irresponsible and dangerous" parking in spots emergency vehicles could struggle to get through.

In a statement the force said: “Whilst we appreciate people are visiting Eryri (Snowdonia) National Park to enjoy the weather and stunning scenery this bank holiday weekend, we are urging motorists to be responsible and think about where they park and to make full use of the park and ride facilities that are available.

"We continue to work closely with our colleagues at Gwynedd Council and the Eryri National Park to help reduce the risk to walkers, cyclists and other road users.”

On Thursday, Traffic Wales tweeted a picture of vehicles parked on both sides of a narrow mountain road.

It warned: “Please park responsibly on the roads and avoid obstructing emergency vehicles. Blocking their way could lead to serious consequences.

"Let’s be considerate of our fellow road users in need and make way for emergency services. Your cooperation can save lives!”

Police will continue to monitor parking in the national park during the rest of the Easter weekend.