Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is urging the public to respect wildlife and follow the Countryside Code this Easter break.

It comes as they expect large numbers to make the most of the good weather by visiting the countryside in north Wales over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The organisation is urging people to act responsibly, including disposing of litter instead of dropping it, not causing disturbances to wildlife and following guidance in place at specific sites.

John Taylor, Team Leader for recreation sites in North West Wales, said: “The special places we look after are ideal destinations for people to relax and recharge their batteries. But we must maintain a balance between the wishes of individuals to enjoy the outdoors and our responsibilities to protect nature and respect local communities.

“By following the Countryside Code people can safely visit our wonderful sites in North West Wales including Newborough National Nature Reserve and Forest on Anglesey, Coed y Brenin Forest Park and Gwydir Forest Park."

John Taylor from NRW said it is important to look at the specific guidance for the area you are visiting

Play Brightcove video

NRW are also telling visitors to have a "plan B" in case the area they want to visit is too busy.

Mr Taylor said this was especially true of particularly popular coastal areas.

He said: "Plan your trip. Have a plan B if you're understanding that there are problems with congestion in some of the coastal areas, particularly coastal nature reserves."

Mr Taylor added: “We also want to remind visitors that overnight stays are not allowed on our sites and there are campsites in the area."

However, NRW said the vast majority of people visiting their sites behave responsibly and said "We hope that will continue a we head into Easter."