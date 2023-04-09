A football match had to be abandoned yesterday after a supporter was seriously injured during a violent incident.

Police have launched an investigation following the JD Cymru Premier game between Flint Town United and Caernarfon Town.

The injured supporter was taken to hospital at Aintree following the incident at Cae y Castell.

North Wales Police are now calling for witnesses to come forward.

Flint Town United were leading 2-0 when play was stopped in the crucial relegation match, having scored twice within the opening ten minutes.

The players were then taken off the pitch in the 16th minute.

In a statement the club said they "utterly condemn the appalling behaviour of a minority of individuals at today's game" and called for any witnesses to contact the police.

They added: "We wish the two people who were injured a speedy and full recovery."

Caernarfon Town said: "We wish to thank the paramedics, the St John's ambulance workers and both club physios who rushed to assist our two injured supporters at tonight's match at Flint. Our thoughts at this time are with both supporters and we wish them a full and speedy recovery."

On the possibility of the match being re-scheduled, the league said: "A decision on any potential new date for the fixture will be communicated in due course."

North Wales Police and British Transport Police were also at Flint railway station to prevent further trouble after the match, with a 24-hour dispersal order put in place in Flint town until 6.30pm on Saturday evening.