High wind weather warnings in place across Wales on Tuesday afternoon

There are warnings that winds could reach up to 60mph across Wales next week.

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for Tuesday afternoon, lasting until early on Wednesday morning.

On their website, the Met Office warns of the potential for "g usts of 45-50 mph are possible inland and perhaps in excess of 60 mph for a time around some Irish Sea coastal areas."

"Some short term loss of power and other services is possible", the Met Office also warns.

The warning has been put in place between 3 o'clock on Tuesday afternoon and 6 o'clock on Wednesday morning, although it will stay in place for some parts of Wales.

The yellow wind warning will stay in place for the rest of Wednesday in Ceredigion, Neath Port Talbot, Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire, Bridgend, Swansea and Vale of Glamorgan.

