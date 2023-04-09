A son kicked a man in the head as the victim fought with his father, a court has heard.

David Hathaway, 32, of Blaina, kicked Layton Gray as he became involved in an altercation with the defendant's father in a Brynmawr pub.

Newport Crown Court heard the defendant and his father were in the pub after playing golf when they became involved in an argument with Mr Gray.

Footage captured on a mobile phone showed Hathaway approaching the fight before kicking the victim in the head and punching him, causing him to loose consciousness.

A woman can be heard in the background repeatedly shouting "Oh my God."

In a statement read out in court, Mr Gray said: "Since this incident happened I have not been myself. I am not anywhere near the person I used to be. I had contact with a doctor and I am having difficulty with my memory. I see people when I am out and I can't remember their names or faces. I have always struggled with anxiety but it has worsened and I needed to be put on stronger medication.

"I am having really bad flashbacks and wake up in the middle of the night and break out in a sweat. My girlfriend is seven-months pregnant and it has put a strain on our relationship. It has affected work and I am unable to concentrate properly. I am close to losing my job because I am missing days in work and I am constantly on edge. The incident has changed my life and will have an effect on the rest of my life."

Defending Hathaway, David Elias KC said his client did not accept he was drunk but conceded his behaviour was "well over the top" but said he was "coming to the aid" of his father.

He added Hathaway had a stable relationship and earns good money.

Hathaway was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment suspended for two years. He was also ordered to carry out a 15 day rehabilitation activity requirement and to pay Mr Gray £500 in compensation.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...