Three people have been hospitalised following a rave on the Kenfig Industrial Estate near Port Talbot.

More than 1,000 people were at the event, according to South Wales Police

The force said it first responded just after half eleven on Saturday night.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said none of the people in hospital were seriously injured.

In a statement, Assistant Chief Constable Mark Travis said: “Initial reports indicated that in excess of 1000 people and 70 vehicles are in attendance. A number of officers have been deployed."

They added: "We are urging people to leave the site safely and stay away from the event."

