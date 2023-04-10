People from "near and far" have managed raise a six figure sum in just seven days in a bid to save a Welsh pub from closure.

The Crymych Arms in Pembrokeshire was closed during the pandemic, having pulled its last pint in September 2021.

Now, a community shares bank account has been set up in the hope that the money raised will be able to buy the pub for £275,000.

The share offer, which was launched on an open day on 1 April, saw £58,400 worth of shares sold on the first day. Seven days later, that total had risen to £132,100.

If successful, the pub - which would also be the headquarters for the local football team Crymych Football Club - will hopefully reopen by July.

Cris Tomos, who is helping to co-ordinate the share offer, said: "With pubs like this, you either have to do something or you will lose it, so we are doing something.

"The target to buy the pub is £275,000 and the volunteer committee members are astonished at the support which has now seen them reach 48% of their target in one week.

"The members of the community co-operative set up to buy the Crymych Arms pub are so grateful to the people from near and far for supporting the campaign to buy and reopen the Crymych Arms."

