A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 61-year-old man on Easter Sunday.

Officers were called to a property at Orchard Court on New Orchard Street in Swansea city centre at 12:45pm on 9 April.

Police say a 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

In a statement, South Wales Police added: "The 61 year-old man’s family is being supported by specialist trained officers and a formal identification process is due to take place."

DCI Matt Powell, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, added: "Whilst a suspect has been arrested we are very much in the early stages of this investigation.

"I would appeal to anyone living in or around the New Orchard Street community who may have information regarding this incident to please contact South Wales Police quoting occurrence number 2300112785."