Wrexham beat Notts County 3-2 in promotion battle

With Wrexham's promotion hopes on the line, fans came from near and far to support.

Wrexham struck a potentially decisive blow in the Vanarama National League title race after beating rivals Notts County 3-2, as former England goalkeeper Ben Foster saved a stoppage-time penalty.

Second-half goals from Paul Mullin, Jacob Mendy and Elliot Lee saw Wrexham win a fifth-tier classic in front of their Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who were awarded the freedom of the borough at a civic ceremony earlier in the day.

Notts County had led at half-time through John Bostock’s first goal since September 2016 and levelled at 2-2 when Kyle Cameron headed home.

Lee scored for the fourth successive game to hand Wrexham a precious advantage.

But the drama was not over there as County were awarded a penalty for handball in the fifth of six added minutes.

Substitute Cedwyn Scott stepped up but veteran keeper Ben Foster dived to his right to keep the shot out.

Wrexham are now three points clear of County with a game in hand and within touching distance of returning to the Football League after a 15-year absence.

The two sides started the day locked on 100 points, just five short of Crawley’s record 105.

Wrexham: Foster; Barnett, O'Connell, Tozer (c), O'Connor Mendy; Jones, Cannon (Young 83), Lee; Mullin, Palmer (Dalby 70)

Subs: Howard, McFadzean, Cleworth,

Notts County: Slocombe; Cameron, Bajrami, Rawlinson, Chicksen Nemane;, Bostock, Palmer, O'Brien (Austin 69); Rodrigues, Langstaff

Subs: Brooks, Vincent, Jones, Austin, Scott