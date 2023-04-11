Play Brightcove video

Parking arrangements in Eryri National Park are being looked at again after a chaotic Easter weekend that saw hundreds of cars descend on the area.

Almost 40 vehicles were towed away as they were parked on double yellow lines and "dangerously on the narrow mountain routes", according to police.

Officials from the national park, also known as Snowdonia, have urged visitors to use public transport rather than congest roads around the slopes of Wales' tallest mountains.

Video footage sent to ITV News shows large queues of hikers waiting to reach the summit of Yr Wyddfa, also known as Snowdon, and a bus packed with passengers.

It has reignited a long-running debate over the impact of tourism on local infrastructure compared with the economic benefits.

Residents of Llanberis, a village that is often overwhelmed with Eryri tourists, have been reacting to events over the weekend.

Eric Baylis, a volunteer in Llanberis, called some of the drivers "beyond", saying some had recently knocked down a wall to park in a field.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Eryri National Park said: "There are multiple options for parking in gateway towns to visit the National Park.

"Visitors can use the frequent T10 and Bws Ogwen service for the Ogwen area, as well as the Sherpa bus network service to access the most popular parts of northern Eryri."