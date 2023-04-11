A dog has died and its owner has “significant injuries” after they were attacked on a beach in Pembrokeshire.

The incident happened in the Lower Pennar area of Pembroke Dock.A man was walking on the beach with two small dogs when one of them was attacked by what police have described as a bulldog.

One of his dogs died after the attack and the man suffered in injuries to his hand.

Officers are appealing for information about the incident, which happened last Wednesday.

Police are asking for the woman who was walking with two bulldogs, one of which was not on a lead, to come forward.A spokeswoman for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Police are appealing for any witnesses that saw a female walking two dogs and to also encourage the female with these dogs to come forward and assist police with their enquiries.

"The female was wearing a bobble hat, in her mid thirties, she had two dogs which are described as bull dogs, one on the lead, one off, one of the dogs was grey with white around its nose.

"The other dog on the lead was darker in colour. If you can provide any information in relation to this incident please contact 101."