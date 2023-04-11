Four people have been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Rhyl.

Another person has been charged with perverting the course of justice. All five were due to appear in court in Llandudno on Tuesday April 11.

Police say the incident took place on Crescent Road, Rhyl, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The victim is currently in a stable condition in hospital.

In a statement, North Wales Police said: "A 17 year old male from Rhyl has been charged with Attempted Murder, Possession of a bladed article and Perverting the Course of Justice.

"18 year old Callum John Parker, from Rhyl has been Charged with Attempted Murder and Perverting the Course of Justice.

"Paige Louise Roberts (18) and 37-year-old Sharon Roberts, both from Trelogan have been charged with Attempted Murder.

"Liam Babbs (24) from Rhyl has been charged with Perverting the Course of Justice."

Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Hughes said: “I would like to reassure residents that there is nothing to suggest any further risk to the public.

“Our investigations into this incident are ongoing, and I am asking anyone who was driving in the area at the time and has dashcam footage, or anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage or in the area surrounding Crescent Road to get in touch with officers."