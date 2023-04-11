A video showing what appears to be two men trying to tow a caravan with a mobility scooter has been shared thousands of times on social media.

The incident was caught on camera over the Easter weekend by one group as they drove through the Ely area of Cardiff.

It shows two men hooking up a caravan to a blue mobility scooter with some difficulty it seems, as they try successfully push it up a hill.

One man in the background is heard saying "Only in Ely" in the video.

The video has received a huge reaction online, with people calling it “hilarious” on Facebook and saying that the footage left them “creased”.

One poster said that it was just “another day in TOWIE (The Only Way is Ely)."

The video has been shared more than 4,000 times on social media.

It's not the first time such an incident has been captured on camera in Wales. Last year, a mobility scooter was spotted towing a caravan through the streets of Rhyl.