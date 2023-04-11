Play Brightcove video

What to expect over the next 24 hours

After a sunny and mild bank holiday Easter weekend for many, the weather is expected to change dramatically with temperatures set to plummet over the next 24 hours.

Temperatures are forecast to dip with snow predicted for parts of Wales.

People across the country are being warned to expect strong winds, heavy rain and snow in some areas.

So how common is it to snow in April?

This was the a very sunny Rhos on Sea on Good Friday

Temperatures over Easter weekend reached 16.3°C near Aberystwyth. That is higher than the average of 13°C in April.

The change is all down the the jet stream. A turn in wind direction is the reason behind the temperature drop.

As for the snow, statistically, we are more likely to the white stuff at the start of April than at the end of November, in Wales.

More widely, across the UK, the average is 2.3 days of snow in April, each year.

Coastal areas could see large waves because of strong gale force winds. Credit: PA Images.

The snow is most like on ground of 400m and above - the highest hills and mountains.

It is certainly going to feel noticeably cooler but the snow is not expected to cause any disruption.

Along side the snow, the Met Office is forecasting showers and a risk of hail and thunder.

There is also risk of severe gales in the west during Wednesday afternoon.

What to expect from the warning for strong winds:

Some delays on the roads, railways, at airports and on ferries

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

Some short term loss of power is possible

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

This time next week, parts of Wales could see temperatures reach nearly 20°C - a rise of 10 degrees.

This is what I like to call a temporary blip which is all very normal for this time of year.