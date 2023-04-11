Ryan Reynolds has said watching his team Wrexham AFC beat Notts County was "unlike anything" he's ever seen before, and it is “troubling” how “hooked” he is on football.

Wrexham struck a potentially decisive blow in the Vanarama National League title race after beating rivals Notts County 3-2, after former England goalkeeper Ben Foster saved a stoppage-time penalty.

Footage from the match showed Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney, with whom he owns the club, celebrating wildly after the save.

Speaking to BT Sport in the aftermath, the Deadpool star praised the “inner strength” of the players on both sides.

"I don't feel like I have a heart anymore" He said.

"I think I used all the beats that I had left during that match, that was unlike anything I've ever seen before and indicative of course of all of you lifers who've watched and participated in this game, this beautiful, torturous game forever.

"I'm actually grateful in this moment that I didn't care about this years ago because it would have just eaten me alive, that was really something."

He continued: "Usually I'm not lost for words, but I'm genuinely at a loss for words in this moment, I don't quite know how to quantify what happened."

"I feel an immense sense of pride, I mean the strength, the inner strength that these guys have - it's such a mental game clearly, you know they just brought it in a way."

After being awarded the freedom of the borough at a civic ceremony along with McElhenney earlier on Monday, Reynolds said he felt an “immense sense of pride” towards his team, who “rose to the occasion in every way”.

After the game, an emotional Reynolds met with hero of the match, Ben Foster, who saved a 96th minute penalty, telling him it was "the most dramatic thing I've ever seen in my life."

Foster, who came out of retirement last month to rejoin Wrexham having previously played there on loan in 2005, said to Reynolds he's "never felt like that before", adding "it was crazy, you can't write it honestly [...] what a game."

The actor also paid tribute to Notts County and their late chief executive Jason Turner, who died suddenly on March 30 aged 50.

"They're the real story here." He said.

“What they’ve done this season, obviously losing their CEO Jason Turner, who, as I’ve grown to know and learn, (was) utterly beloved, not just in Notts, but here as well.

“I have such enormous respect for everything that they’ve built in everything that they’ve done.

“What (both clubs) have done is not only created drama unlike anything you’ve ever seen in a damn movie, but just something that I think people will be talking about for ages.”

Reynolds added: “It was a pressure cooker coming into this, I think, for both of these teams. What both have achieved is historic on every level and, you know, I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything quite like that.”

Reynolds then joked that star of the match Foster was going to be on the “injured reserve list” for upcoming games.

“I’m going to break ribs, I’m going to hug him so hard,” he said.

Wrexham are now three points clear of County with a game in hand and within touching distance of returning to the Football League after a 15-year absence.